Congratulations are in order for local Actress and Media Personality Anita Fabiola and her husband Mark Ronald Mubiru as they await their first baby.

Severally, there have been rumors of Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa being pregnant but the former NBS TV presenter has always trashed the rumors.

On Saturday night, however, her bulged tummy could not be hidden anymore in the tight outfit she wore to the Miss Uganda 2023 Finale which happened at Kampala Serena Hotel.

As she made her entrance to the venue, it was easy to see that she had a baby bump, very much to the surprise of several guests.

As she presented the Miss Personality award, Fabiola’s baby bump was easy to see and several people in the audience were seen recording the moment.

In a video cited by Mbu.ug, Fabiola seems quite uncomfortable by the attention being cast on her and at one point tries to hide her baby bump with a piece of paper.

Fabiola and Mark Ronald made a step closer to holy matrimony with a glamorous Kuhingira (introduction) ceremony in January.

