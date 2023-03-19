Gulu-based Ugandan singer Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, has vowed to work hard until he blesses his mother with a Range Rover.

As every young man leaves the family home to go live independently, they set certain goals to help them achieve their dreams.

Thus far, dancehall singer Eezzy has achieved what most of his peers wish for including considerable music and financial success.

The biggest of his goals, however, is yet to be achieved.

The singer who was recently introduced to his lover’s parents wants to buy a Range Rover for his mother before he can rest from the hustle.

He revealed that his mother sacrificed a lot to make sure he lives a better life since he was a child and he wants to repay her.

“I will hustle until mummy gets a RANGE ROVER. So help me God. THANKS mum for sacrificing in all circumstances for me to have a better life. May God bless you, my mother,” Eeezy wrote on social media.

We hope he achieves his goal.

