Hannah Karema was crowned the winner of the Miss Uganda 2023 beauty pageant at the finale held at UMA Multipurpose Hall on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Due to The COVID-19 pandemic, Miss Uganda had been last held in July 2019, where Oliver Nakakande was crowned the winner.

It returned with a glamorous red carpet-event on Saturday that was attended by the elite in the celebrity world.

Hosted by Mitch Egwang and Anita Fabiola saw performances from the likes of Levixone, Jackie Chandiru, B2C Music, among others.

Hannah Karema

Over twenty finalists tussled it out in different categories and at the end of the night, Hannah Karema had emerged as the queen of them all.

Karema reached the top 5 contestants together with Jerusha Muwanguzi, Jesca Sserwadda, Whitney Martha Ademun, and Prossy Agwang.

She now takes over from Elizabeth Bagaya who took over from Oliver Nakakande in April 2021 after the latter left the country to pursue her studies.

#MissUganda2023Finale | Hannah Karema Tumukunde (@HanaKarema) has been crowned Miss Uganda 2023.



Cindy Sanyu's sister @Whitneyademun takes the 1st Runners Up position as @PremahAgwang is the 2nd Runners Up.



CONGRATULATIONS to the queens! pic.twitter.com/iq5iRMwsCC — MBU (@MBU) March 18, 2023

Congratulations Hannah!

