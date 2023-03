The Blick Family, a renowned sports family, on Monday 20th March announced the launch of Blick Mulberry Wine at the Blick House along Rubaga Road.

Blick Mulberry Wine is the first of its kind in the Ugandan Market despite other players who are venturing into more than just grape wine with hibiscus and tamarind the most common.

It features three easy-to-sip varietals, Dry Red Mulberry, Sweet Red Mulberry and Semisweet White Mulberry.

