Musician Cinderella Sanyu a.k.a Cindy Sanyu believes it is easier raising boys than girls and has the utmost respect for parents who raise their daughters the right way.

Cindy Sanyu already has two children with the third on the way after recently showing her baby bump to confirm her second pregnancy in a space of just over a year.

Cindy’s love for kids has always been a public secret if we are to go by what she has shown us while raising her two daughters.

She says that raising daughters is way harder than raising boys because it’s harder for them to persevere through the wickedness of this world.

It is for the above reason that she gives so much credit to parents who have managed to raise their daughters well and why she prays for her daughters every day.

“Respect to all parents raising children especially daughters in these wicked times. It cannot be easy when you are trying to teach them one thing while the rest of the world is teaching them something else,” she said.

“I pray for my girls every day,” Cindy Sanyu added before asking for advice from her followers on how to do her motherly duties better.

Do you agree?

Like this: Like Loading...