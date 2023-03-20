Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo features on two music projects off 3 times Grammy award-winning group Morgan Heritage’s new album dubbed ‘The Homeland’.

Reggae group Morgan Heritage is currently composed of Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan, all the children of late reggae great Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan.

They recently announced their new studio album titled ‘The Homeland’ set for release on 21st April 2023. The new album is the group’s first World music album and the Afro-Fusion album targets bridging Africa and Jamaica.

“We feature legends and future legends from both places,” Morgan Heritage reveal.

The star-studded 21-track collection marks a new era for Morgan Heritage as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond with guest contributions from Eddy Kenzo, Popcaan, Beenie Man, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.

To accompany the album announcement, Morgan Heritage shared the lead single ‘Who Deh Like U’ on which they feature Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy.

On Monday, Uganda’s first Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo revealed that he also worked on two projects that feature on the album.

“The new Morgan Heritage album ‘The Homeland’ drops April 21st. I am happy to have worked with them on 2 beautiful projects that will feature on this album,” Kenzo partly tweeted on Monday afternoon.

More details about the track titles will be revealed in the coming days but Morgan Heritage has previously worked on a project with Jose Chameleone.

The new @morganheritage album The Homeland drops April 21st. I am happy to have worked with them on 2 beautiful projects that will feature on this album #TheHomeland Pre-order today here 👉🏾 https://t.co/Iwxjb5cNep and tell a friend to tell a friend! pic.twitter.com/gtEn2i6oOQ — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) March 20, 2023

About Morgan Heritage

Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

With a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-GRAMMY award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.

Along with the group’s global success, they also command a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre, fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world.

They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture which has made them synonymous with Reggae’s worldwide appeal.

