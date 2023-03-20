Reports making rounds reveal that Youtuber and media personality Ibrah K Mukasa is apparently behind bars on allegations concerning defamation.

The Wolokoso ExtraDigest host is reportedly held at Kawempe Police station after he presented himself following summons that were sent to him last week.

Ibrah K Mukasa is reportedly accused of having made defaming statements against a TikToker known as Godfather.

Also Read: MC Ibrah dreams of interviewing Kabaka, President Museveni

The letter of intent to sue was issued to Ibrah K Mukasa earlier requesting him to appear before the Police today (20th March).

Upon arrival, it is reported that he was told to remove his shoes and sent behind bars where he has spent the day.

More details about his arrest will be coming in later as the story is still developing.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=691354406119185&set=pcb.691338852787407

Like this: Like Loading...