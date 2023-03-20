Ahead of her maiden concert, Martha Mukisa has linked up with the ghetto-raised emcee MC Jerry on a new song dubbed ‘Mpookya’.

Martha Mukisa was one of the best female artists in 2022 and she has steadily retained her consistency in 2023 thus far with good music being released.

With some of her songs being widely appreciated and ranked among the best last year, the Tebatukyawa singer yearns to make 2023 a memorable year for herself and her fans.

In the build-up towards her concert slated for 12th May at Freedom City, Mukisa has collaborated with MC Jerry who is full of praises for her.

MC Jerry has previously worked with Zulanda, Santana, and Dax Vibez

“She was supposed to win all the awards she was nominated for last year. That’s why I did a song with her titled Mpookya and on 12th May I will attend her concert at Freedom City,” Mc Jerry told us.

Listening to the song, Martha’s flow is catchy enough to compliment MC Jerry’s hype as they both create a danceable song.

The audio was produced by Annest and it was mixed and mastered by Herbert Skills.

About MC Jerry

MC Jerry’s journey started in Eastern Uganda when he worked at Ko TV, followed by spots on NBS Radio and Smart FM before moving to Baba TV.

Previously busy in Kampala’s hottest spots, including Club Amnesia, 911, Fame Lounge, Liquid Silk, Bugolobi, and Steak Lounge, as well as Jinja’s Café 49, he has worked with a long line of prominent DJs such as DJ Nimrod, Herbert, Mercy Pro, Slick Stuart and Roja, plus Denno, MC Kats, and Alicia Bosschic.

He is out to inspire others with a variety of projects and out on tour promoting new music. Listen to Mpookya below:

Like this: Like Loading...