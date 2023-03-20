DCM Empire dancehall singer Alfa Sebunya alias Mudra D’ Viral is contemplating holding a concert before the year ends.

The “Balo Balo” fame singer opened up about his plans of holding a concert this year through his social media platforms.

He took to his socials asking whether it is too early to reveal his plans of staging his first-ever concert.

Mudra went ahead to disclose that if all goes on smoothly and God willing, everything is set though the dates and venue are yet to be established.

He so noted that he plans to release more new music in order to treat his fans to long hours of nonstop good jams during the concert.

Mudra apparently wants to know from the public whether it is the right time to hold a concert or push it to the next coming years.

Going by the public response, a large section thinks Mudra should wait a little longer to hold a concert as he needs more time.

Some replied saying that his music most appeals to the youth and asked him to stage one during the students holidays.

Good afternoon Uganda. Is it too early if I mentioned about my first concert this year? If at all God is willing are we ready? Yeah, I know n am working on putting a couple of more songs for U but I feel like this question should come about now. Encourage or insult am here — Mudra D' Viral🎙️ 🇺🇬 (@Mudradviral) March 20, 2023

