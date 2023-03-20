Singer Ronald Alimpa famed for his “Sean Don” jam is delighted to have welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his girlfriend.

Ronald Alimpa shared the good news of becoming a parent via his Facebook page where he alerted his fans how his girlfriend had given birth safely and thanked them for their endless prayers.

Earlier this year, Alimpa came out and disclosed that before he got involved in a fatal accident that claimed two lives of rising artists, his girlfriend was expecting.

Congratulations to me, mwebale kunsabira all my funs out there. Alimpa Ronald

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa, Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Though he is still nursing a fractured right leg, we are sure that the sigh of relief on his face and the happiness deep inside his heart is too much to contain at the moment.

The baby boy is Alimpa’s first child and he is yet to provide any specifics about the infant, but we can confirm that both mother and baby are in excellent health.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=539638951652602&set=a.423988636550968

Congratulations Ronald Alimpa!

Like this: Like Loading...