Last week ended on a high with Hannah Karema Tumukunde being crowned Miss Uganda 2023 after beating competition from 20 other beauty queens at the pageant finale held at the UMA Multipurpose Hall on Saturday 18th March 2023.

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. Earlier in the week, renowned Media Personality and YouTuber Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku issued an apology over derogatory statements made by Tamale Mirundi towards the Kabaka of Buganda.

Following rumors of pregnancy, Swangz Avenue star Azawi responded with a cheeky video, Anita Fabiola’s bulging tummy at the Miss Uganda finale aroused pregnancy rumors, while Karole Kasita continued to narrate her pregnancy experience.

Leila Kayondo’s sister Katrina Nilzero celebrated her birthday with a beautiful photoshoot. Read about this and more of the top 10 stories our readers read the most in the previous week below:

Hannah Karema Tumukunde Crowned Miss Uganda 2023

Anita Fabiola Pregnant, Baby Bump Finally Shows (VIDEO)

Azawi cheekily responds to pregnancy rumors (VIDEO)

Serena Bata asks Bobi Wine to help Sipapa

AUDIO: Leave my wife – Chozen Blood threatened over ‘dating’ Winnie

Justin Nabbosa denies being in a relationship with Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Katrina Nilzero Shows Off Body in Birthday Photoshoot

I sincerely regret – Kasuku’s apology over Tamale Mirundi’s comments on the Kabaka

Karole Kasita opens up on how she discovered that she was pregnant

UNVEILING: Miss Uganda Western Vivian Boonabana Eyeing The Top Prize

We wish you a lovely new week!

