YouTuber and Spark TV journalist Ibrah K Mukasa has asked his followers to entrust Allh with their problems following his arrest over defamatory statements he allegedly made against a TikToker identified as Godfather.

On Monday, reports made rounds indicating how Ibrah K Mukasa was arrested on allegations concerning defamation. The Wolokoso ExtraDigest host was held at Kawempe Police station after he presented himself following a summon that was sent to him last week.

Ibrah K Mukasa is accused of having made defaming statements against a TikToker known as Godfather at the start of this year when he claimed that the TikToker raped his sister Zam and blamed it on being possessed by evil spirits.

Godfather confirmed Mukasa’s arrest and further noted that upon denying the accusations, the journalist’s home was searched on top of his phones, computers, cameras, and voice samples being taken to aid in investigations.

In a video recorded on his Facebook page on Monday night at around 9pm, Mukasa maintained that he is letting Allah fight his battles and asked his followers and fans to do the same. He declined talking about his arrest and the case at hand.

He used the opportunity to wish his Muslim fans a happy Ramathan period and asked them to keep praying for him. In the video, Mukasa looked quite fine and according to reports from his close friend Bad Black, he was released from jail last night.

“Keep Allah by your side. If you are able to, go and do Hijjah and Umurah because Allah is above all. He is above each and everything. I wish you a blessed Ramathan, may Allah protect you all” he said in the video.

