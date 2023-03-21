Geoffrey Lutaaya and Irene Namatovu applaud the importance they have had in each other’s lives in their new song titled ‘Nandibade Bwomu’.

The Lutaaya’s are one of the most celebrated celebrity couples in the local music industry for their achievements in the entertainment business.

Their love relationship is also one that most other young celebrity couples try o emulate as it has been quite spotless since they started dating as a young couple.

Despite the few hurdles they have had to skip, they have remained graceful and always complimented each other in the public, something other married people might lack often.

In their new song ‘Nandibade Bwomu, they each share gratitude towards the other for being such a big figure in each other’s lives.

Produced by Brian Beats, the new song is a comfortable flow for both artistes who always prefer a smooth, slow tempo to suit their band music catalog.

“Nandibade Omu” is translated to mean “I Would Be Alone” and that is exactly what Geoffrey Lutaaya and Irene Namubiru intend to pass on in their song.

Having been married for many years, they reflect on what life could have been if they never met and agreed to start a couple and reassure love for each other through the mature lyrics of the song.

The visuals directed by Kim XP as well tell a beautiful love story showing how sweet it is to have someone in your life. Take a gaze below:

Like this: Like Loading...