Renowned gospel singer Sam Lukas Lugolobyo alias Levixone has stressed that he is facing increasing pressure from his mother requesting him to get married as soon as he can.

The Chikibombe singer opened up about the pressure he is receiving from his mom on matters of getting married as he returned from London where he had gone to perform at different events.

His early return to the country came quickly since he needed to check on his mom who had been admitted to the hospital as she wasn’t feeling well.

Netizens believe this somehow clears the about how he is not in an affair with singer Desire Luzinda as it has long been claimed despite the video clips that made rounds last year showing the two holding secret Kukyala marital ceremonies.

He went on to assure the public that anytime from now, he could be announcing the dates and venue where he will be holding his traditional marital ceremonies and probably he will also reveal who his real girlfriend is.

He stated that all the preparations will go down before the year ends. When he was asked whether he paid Desire Luzinda a visit, he claimed that the two were on different continents.

He used the opportunity to set the record straight as he stressed that he doesn’t even know which state Desire Luzinda is located in since she puts up in the USA yet he had traveled to London, United Kingdom.

Like this: Like Loading...