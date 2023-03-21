Performing artist Richard Kibaale alias Ricardo Omuto is very thankful to God for having blessed him with another chance to stay alive.

The singer almost lost his life over the weekend following a car crash that he was involved in with three other family members as he traveled to Bupadhengo for the burial of his dad Mr. Robert Kibaale who lost a battle with prostate cancer.

Ricardo Omuto and his other siblings hit a trench that saw their car, a Toyota Suzuki, overturn and severely vandalized, leaving them nursing injuries as one of his sisters was rushed to Iganga hospital for medication.

The incident took place in Busaana, Kayunga but fortunately, Ricardo and two of his other siblings were not seriously injured.

Ricardo Omuto and his late dad Mr. Robert Kibaale

The burial of his dad is slated to take place today in Bupadhengo based on the previous burial arrangements that were scheduled before.

Ricardo Omuto gained fame at age of five as he used to perform with Rasta Smart Abdul Mulasi Ssemwogerere who was handed to him by his dad.

Ricardo’s father handed him to Abdul Mulasi because they had a very close friendship since Mr. Kibaale used to help artists in repairing their musical instruments and at times he could also perform with them.

By then, most people thought Abdul Mulasi was the father to Ricardo Omuto which isn’t true at all. Recently, Abdul Mulasi was involved in a feud with Ricardo but they have since mended their working relationship.

May Mr. Robert Kibaale’s Soul Rest In Peace!

Like this: Like Loading...