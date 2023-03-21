Vamos 256, real name Amos Birungi only has three songs to his name but carries himself around like a top celebrity and his fashion sense has sold it deeper to his growing fanbase.

Having bumped into him a couple of times during events, he always looks cleaned up and his style always amuses me. “He looks as clean as his music,” a female friend recently told me upon seeing him at Chameleone’s concert.

Vamos 256’s close ties with the music industry godfather Steve Jean got him a management contract with Fenon Records and it is easy to see how they have branded his image to look appealing to the public.

Scrolling through his social media pages, he is a man of class. Whether wearing jeans and sneakers or while suited up, Vamos will kill the look. He also loves to show his abs.

Take a gaze:

