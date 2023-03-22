After several months AWOL, singer and vocalist Dre Cali is ready to return to the music scene with new music but he has set a few conditions before that happens.

Since the news that Dre Cali, real name Stephen Andrew Katende, left Uganda broke out in 2022, the singer has been living low in Canada where he set up camp.

Through TikTok, we have been able to see what he is up to and he seems to be living a happy life and he is slowly getting back on his feet.

Musically, he has not been able to release new music and his fans have been yearning to listen to his magical vocals once more.

Through TikTok, the former Mpaka Records singer has revealed interesting news that his fans will so much want to believe.

“100k followers I will drop new music. Mark that,” he captioned a video he posted on his TikTok account on Wednesday morning.

Currently, the account has over 43k followers and 170.5k likes. His fans and followers have already embarked on a spree to share his account for more followers.

It’s very possible that we could be having new music from Dre Cali before the end of March and we cannot wait for that to happen.

