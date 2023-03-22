There was drama and a heated exchange of words between two event promoters Juma Balunywa and Nobat Events as they got embroiled in an altercation.

The two roughed up each other over the weekend after a radio talk show on Simba FM that reportedly saw them exchange blows before they were separated by those who were close to them.

Based on the explanation given by Juma Balunywa, he was punched and slapped by Nobat Events as they exited Radio Simba studios in one of the corridors following an argument that they had.

Balunywa filed a police case saying Nobat slapped his right eye and left it damaged. He thus reported the matter at Kiira road police station where the latter was arrested and detained for about 24 hours.

Nobat also gave his side of the story accusing Balunywa of confronting him. He said that Balunywa held him by his neck and in the due course of fighting for his life, he shrugged him away as the onlookers calmed down the situation.

Born Norbert Twizire alias Nobat Events maintained that he did not harm Balunywa in any way. He continued to brag that a person of his stature with two degrees cannot fight a dropout.

Police are currently running investigations into the case and the good thing is that Nobat was granted a bond that saw him get released.

