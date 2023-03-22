Youngster singer Faith Nanyanzi alias Felista Di Superstar is beaming with excitement after Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea, legally known as Chinsea Linda Lee, left a positive response on her TikTok video.

Felista took to her TikTok account and shared a clip of herself vibing as she rhymed to Shenseea’s song which she fell in love with.

In the caption, Felista noted how she is highly inspired by the Jamaican singer based on how she conducts herself and how talented she is.

“Inspired by Shenseea, thx for inspiring dia I love your rhymes,” Felista wrote.

When Shenseea crossed paths with the post, she responded with gratitude which excited the youngster to the extreme.

Shenseea known for her popular songs like Lighter, Blessed, Rebel, and Loodi, commented on the video with fire, love, and smiling emojis.

Her reply saw Felista’s dad Mike Nyanzi hopping onto the post in disbelief as he also expressed his joy at seeing his daughter get a thumbs-up from a renowned Jamaican singer.

Mr. Mike Nyanzi wrote; “Am dead. I can’t believe dis Oh my God. I love you so much Shenseea please help me and duet mom.”

He then expressed how proud he is of his daughter.

Mr. Nyanzi has toiled and worked hard to raise Felista as a single parent ever since he parted ways with his wife based on misunderstandings as a couple.

Felista and her dad hope Shenseea can offer them a collaboration so as to expand their music market to Jamaica and grow bigger in the showbiz industry.

