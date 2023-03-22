Lunabe Entertainment singer Yasin Mukasa, commonly known as Lil Pazo, has a long story to tell about his obsession with Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Whenever he mentions Bobi Wine’s name, he does it with passion and love from deep down his heart.

Growing up, Lil Pazo loved the Afro-pop singer who turned politician whole heatedly no matter the negative remarks that were made about him.

His love for Bobi Wine was never before seen and he always had a dream of being very close to him or maybe even taking him to the studio and collaborating.

One thing that Lil Pazo can never forget is when his father forced him out of his home following an argument about who between Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool is better.

He explained that his dad was always a staunch fan of Bebe Cool and usually didn’t want to be opposed, a rule that Lil Pazo broke when he challenged him.

His father furiously asked him to leave his home and find his own ways forcing Lil Pazo to relocate to the streets.

Even when he switched his camp to the streets, his love for Bobi Wine increased more as he couldn’t stop admiring and listening to the edu-taining music that Bobi always churned out.

As he made it to Kampala, he landed in the circle of Gagamel diehards that had the likes of Rema Namakula, Edith Kay, and Producer Ronnie among others who were then in the Gagamel band.

That is where he somehow found his footing in the music industry before he released his “Emotoka” hit jam.

Before he dropped his groundbreaking tune he first rode a boda-boda as a way of making ends meet and also involved himself in Karaoke, comedy, and so many activities as he worked hard to gain fame.

