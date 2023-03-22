Nigerian Actor and Film Director Ramsey Nouah arrived in Uganda on Wednesday morning ahead of the inaugural iKon Awards 2023 slated for Saturday.

Themed “Dreaming With The Stars” the 2023 iKon Awards will be looking forward to recognizing and celebrating game changers in the Ugandan Film and Television scene.

This is the very 1st Edition of the awards and they are slated to happen on Saturday 25th March at a red carpet event at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Ramsey Nouah arrived in the country at around 3 am on Wednesday morning and was welcomed by an entourage consisting of renowned social entrepreneur and Founder of the awards Humphrey Nabimanya.

With a wide smile cast over his face, Nouah expressed his gratitude for being invited to these awards and revealed he anticipates the very best experience from the iKon Awards.

“We are looking forward to a great time that day. I can’t wait to see you all,” Ramsey Nouah noted while speaking to the media at the airport.

Humphrey Nabimanya also noted that he will be leading a masterclass for local filmmakers to share his knowledge and experience in filmmaking before the awards night.

“He has had a long flight, he is really tired but we are happy to have Ramsey in Uganda. We are waiting to see what he is offering in terms of masterclasses, conversations with filmmakers and so many things,” Nabimanya said.

About iKon Awards

The iKon Awards Initiative was launched on 26th March 2021 at a fun-filled event at Kingdom Kampala with an aim of annually mentoring, guiding, and imparting skills to young people across the African continent.

Omukama of Tooro Kingdom His Majesty Dr. Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV was named the patron of the iKon Awards initiative.

The iKon Initiative is a prestigious program by Reach A Hand Uganda setting out to recognize and award transformational thought leaders and implementers in various fields of social development in Africa.

The initiative will be an annual undertaking with a series of activities ranging from idea and concept generation incubators, mentorship via masterclasses, summits, and courses that will culminate in the awarding of well-deserving ventures masterfully executed.

We have been working with and for young people since 2011 in ensuring that they have the platforms and opportunities they need to get information to make informed decisions. The iKon Initiative is another of those platforms. With it, we hope to mentor, guide, and skill more young people across the African continent. Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder

The purpose of the initiative is to educate, connect and link participants to opportunities and celebrate by recognizing and rewarding formidable implementers of social development ventures.

