Following Crysto Panda’s revelation of having had a dream of himself working on a music project with Bobi Wine, Nince Henry has revealed that he can make it happen but under certain terms and conditions.

2023 seems like the year of Crysto Panda as his banger ‘Empele’ continues to make rounds on the airwaves and night hangouts.

On Monday, Crysto Panda revealed that he had had a dream about himself in the studio recording a song with popular singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine.

“Last night I dreamt when am a record with H.E Bobi Wine. Dear Lord make it happen for me,” the NTV Uganda presenter revealed on Twitter.

His revelation left Ugandans On Twitter with divergent opinions on whether he deserves a collabo with one of the most famous people in Uganda currently.

His fellow singer and songwriter Nince Henry believes he can make it happen. In reply to Crysto Panda’s tweet, Nince said he will help him achieve his dream.

Henry, however, stated certain terms for the collaboration to happen including Crysto Panda being at his very best to come up with a good verse.

“Gonna help you do that bro asap! Gone write a song and call him to studio then call you to put in your verse! However, it better be a good verse. Just kusasula kwokka! Kwekunakujamu!,” Nince Henry tweeted.

By the look of things, Crsyto Pnada has opted for Bobi to jump onto the ‘Empele’ remix. What a collabo that would be!

