The friendly bond between Spice Diana and Jose Chameleone continues to grow after the former gifted the latter with a German Shepherd puppy.

On Tuesday, Spice Diana hosted a couple of artists at her mansion as it has been the norm for her in previous months.

One of them was Leone Island singer Jose Chameleone with whom she has shared a special bond and friendship over the years.

In a video spotted by Mbu.ug, Spice is seen handing over a little puppy to Chameleone whose face cannot be wiped clean of a grateful smile.

“It’s a German Shepherd,” Chameleone joyfully says as he receives the gift before Spice Diana notes that she has gifted a couple of dogs to her other friends.

The Source Management songstress stresses that she had a couple of dogs but decided to give them away and kept one to give to Chameleone after his successful Gwanga Mujje concert.

“They were eight so we gave out a few but we kept this one for Doctor. It’s beautiful, it’s very healthy,” Spice says.

Chameleone is seen giving advice to Spice Diana and other artistes in the video before driving off.

Watch the video below;

Like this: Like Loading...