Isabella Yvonne Mugeni a.k.a Isabel Finess grew up admiring music and dancing and she is happy to be working as a video vixen which she says has introduced her to so many people.

She only started being a video vixen professionally in 2021 and has worked mostly for upcoming artists. For the notable artists, she has worked for Pallaso and GNL Zamba and she says she enjoys her work.

She is, however, also not happy with how some stakeholders in the music industry including artists, and video directors, among others exploit video vixens and dancers.

Mugenyi says they are paid well according to the set but sometimes they are financially exploited by agents and middlemen who help them acquire gigs to feature in music videos.

Isabel, in an interview with The Truth Gossip, also says there is a lot of sexual harassment happening within their circles, especially by video directors who use their positions to exploit the vixens.

She says that vixens are usually young and starstruck and are so gullible that it is easy for artists and directors to make empty promises and later use them.

She, however, advises parents to let their children explore their choices and not stop them from trying out different opportunities because you never know what will help them in their survival.

Watch Isabel’s interview with The Truth Gossip below:

