For the ardent outgoers, you have at least come across two individuals who imitate Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone.

These two chaps have often performed at the Comedy Store Ug and thrilled fans with their humor by always imitating how Bobi and Chameleone behave when performing for their respective audiences.

When you listen to them talk, they speak almost exactly like their idols, and based on their life journey stories, each grew up loving and adoring the two top celebrities that they mimic.

In Europe, it is very okay for top celebrities to have lookalikes and they embrace it so well unlike here.

Bobi Wine’s lookalike Robert Katumba alias Junior Bobi says despite having gained some positives as a result of branding himself that way, he has also faced equal challenges.

He explains that he was once arrested and detained for six months at Kitalya Prison for acting as Bobi Wine despite not committing any offense.

He went ahead to narrate that his release was far-fetched as he had to plead until he was proven innocent and that he still faces similar challenges from the government security detail.

He is, however, grateful to Bobi Wine for not making a big deal out of his humor. He noted that he has on several times met him and had chats about life and its challenges plus issues affecting the world at large.

Jose Chameleone’s lookalike is also positive about how the Leone Island boss embraced him for mimicking him.

He, however, notes that he has faced challenges from a section of individuals who feel entitled to Jose Chameleone and they sometimes threaten him.

Like this: Like Loading...