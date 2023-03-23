Released on Wednesday, Bobi Wine’s new song dubbed ‘Nalumansi’ has left netizens divided in opinion on its quality and timing.

Since rechanneling his focus to active politics, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine has been greatly missed in the music fraternity.

Just a few songs have been released by the singer since he launched his 2021 presidential bid and even the few that have dropped have carried political messages.

This has forced several of his fans to constantly request for him to get back to the drawing board and give them a song about a different topic like he used to in the past.

On Wednesday, the Firebase Crew singer released a new love song titled ‘Nalumansi’ and in the song he seems to yearn for love.

Produced by Sir. Dan Magic, the song has been criticized by a section of netizens that believes it lacks in terms of lyrical content.

Others note that Bobi is still stuck in the oldskool music technique which is not befitting of the current music market that is being dominated by catchy and easy-to-sing-along choruses.

Bobi Wine’s die-hard fans, however, are pleased that at least he is back to music and they hope he can now consistently release more songs in the coming months.

Just a few days ago, Crysto Panda hinted at a possible collaboration with the self-styled Ghetto Gladiator. It is believed that he will jump onto the ‘Empele’ song soon.

As we wait for that, take a listen to ‘Nalumansi’ here:

Like this: Like Loading...