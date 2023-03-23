Heavily expectant socialite Dr. Hajjat Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza has cautioned Muslim celebrities not to fake sickness during this holy month of Ramadhan.

Dr. Kulthum passed on the message warning the celebrities about the rewards they might miss out on if they dodge fasting whilst claiming to have fake health challenges.

Her message follows a trending video of Bebe Cool in which he appears to explain why he does not fast as he stresses that he has ulcers that don’t permit him to fast.

My fellow Moslems lets please fast. Let’s stop this habit of faking sickness like Ulcers in this holy month yet in reality you’re doing well and without any complications. Kulthum Nabunya

She went ahead and encouraged Muslims to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan since it only happens once every year.

Dr. Kulthum further advised them to use the holy month as a point of reflection in their lives so as to be better people when the season comes to an end.

Like this: Like Loading...