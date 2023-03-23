Renowned media personality Mbaziira Tonny believes there is close to nothing that can make him part ways with his long-term friend Ssuuna Ben.

The two have been good friends and workmates for close to a decade now and their journey dates way back from Masaka when they were still youths hustling to make a name in the Ugandan entertainment scene.

Before moving to Kampala in 2018, Mbaziira Tonny and Ssuuna Ben left a mark in Masaka where they started their media careers and whenever they return to their hometown, they receive a warm welcome.

Speaking in an interview, Mbaziira Tonny was asked if they have ever faced the challenge of wanting to separate as a duo since they even work for different media houses.

He responded to the question by stressing that some people pose comparisons between the two but the way they handle the matter is what has kept them together for all this while.

He went on to explain that the day they will announce that they are separating, they shall have taken a mutual decision as partners and friends.

Like this: Like Loading...