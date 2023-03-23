Former presidential candidate Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi says the government needs to refocus its energy on infrastructure instead of fighting homosexuality.

On Tuesday 21st March 2023, the Ugandan Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 with strict guidelines and punishments against the indulgence and promotion of homosexuality in Uganda.

As the new Bill awaits President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s approval, the public has been airing opinions on its impact and importance in the +256.

According to Solomon Kampala, the Ugandan government still needs to fix a lot of things before it focuses on homosexuality.

Kampala, in reply to Rwandan writer, entrepreneur, speaker, and feminist Judicaelle Irakoze’s Instagram post urged the government to rechannel its focus.

He noted that schools, roads, and hospitals in Uganda still need fixing before the country’s efforts are directed toward stopping homosexuality.

“Nobody cares what the homosexuals are doing, fix the roads, fix the hospitals, fix the schools for God’s sake,” Kampala wrote on his Instagram stories.

