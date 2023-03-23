Part of David Lutalo’s future plans is to work on a music project with Juliana Kanyomozi and that collaboration could be dropping very soon.

Since breaking onto the music scene with his song Kapapaala, David Lutalo has turned himself into a proven music brand.

With several hit songs to his name, Lutalo’s music influence cuts across all generations and all societies for lyrical maturity and flows.

He is also respected amongst his fellow musicians because of the way he carries himself around.

While on NTV The Beat, Lutalo revealed that he has worked with most of the biggest music stars including Radio and Weasel, Rema, Spice Diana, and Chameleone on collaborations.

All the collaborations he has done with fellow stars have turned into major bangers and he now wants to do one with Juliana just to see how far it can go.

“I have a song with Chameleon, Rema, and Spice, and now I am planning to have a song with Juliana. I want to see how far I can go when I collaborate with these big talents,” Lutalo said.

Juliana has a new song titled ‘Omwana’ and we can hope that her next release will feature Lutalo. Fingers crossed!

