Since the early 2000s, singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael has been one of the artists who have enjoyed fame in Uganda’s music industry.

He made a mark for himself as one of the celebrated dancehall artists thanks to his songs such as Muko Muko, Kwata Kwata, Omwana, and Kiri Kitya among many others.

The physical battles he often had with Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine might have also helped him cement his name in showbiz.

Although some critics doubt his talent and musical skills, the fact that he came early into the industry and made his mark, his contribution to the genre cannot go unnoticed.

The latter years saw the rise of artists like Ziza Bafana, the late AK47, and C Wyne Nalukalala spice up the genre with their new dancehall touch thus dominating the genre.

Mid this week, the arts industry marked eight years since the late Emmanuel Mayanja Mulindwa alias AK47 breathed his last.

While addressing the media, King Michael was asked to comment about the late and he expressed that the dancehall genre misses him dearly for his talent and contribution.

He added that AK47’s future looked very bright and that had he left the country when AK47 was still alive, he wouldn’t have had to worry at all because he always thought that he had left the genre in the safe hands of the late singer.

We miss AK-47 dearly in the dancehall sector. The late AK-47 used to be the artist that I would say if left Uganda would quench the thirst of dancehall music lovers and he would be my perfect replacement. I loved the way Chameleone was teaching him how to go about dancehall and his death really hurt me deeply. King Michael

