Kenyan popular influencer Brian Mutinda is in hot waters and will have to pay a sum of Kshs1M to Genge rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini for using his song ‘Wekamu’ without his consent.

The court ruled that rapper Nonini had won a copyright case he filed against a renowned influencer Brian Mutinda about a year ago.

Nonini alleged that Mutinda used his song in an advertisement without his consent, something which didn’t sit down well with him and hence ended up dragging him to courts of law.

It all started in July 2022 when Nonini posted saying Synix Electronics had used his song ‘Wekamu’ without his permission.

He later followed the post with another on 26th January 2023 stating that he wouldn’t unpin his post until the matter would be settled.

As you read this, rapper Nonini is now smiling ear-to-ear following a court ruling that ruled in his favor charging Brian Mutinda to pay him Kshs1m over copyright infringement.

The rapper has since shared several posts on his social media pages stating that he would like to be compensated by the influencer by Monday.

I have several copyright infringement cases in court that have been running simultaneously some for several years. Today March 23rd, 2023 will go down in history (Year of the Jordan) and is a win for the Kenyan Music Industry. #Mgenge2ru vs the people who used my song ‘Wekamu’ to push a product. In wise words of 50cent, I’m gonna need that by Monday. Nonini

The rapper urged his fellow Kenyan musicians to tighten their belts when it comes to protecting their work and to always ensure that they pursue anyone who tries to infringe on their copyrights.

In short, Kenyan musicians go get what’s rightfully yours from anyone who infringes on your copyright. General damages plus the cost of suit and interest! I’m gonna need that by Monday. Nonini

The win that rapper Nonini is celebrating should serve as a lesson to many Ugandan influencers and artists to protect their content jealously because it is the only source of their riches that shouldn’t be played around with.

