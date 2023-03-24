Singer Maurice Kirya says ‘Wooye’ was one of the last songs his late mother Sophie Baguma listened to before breathing her last in 2015.

Sophie Baguma Munobi gave birth to some of the most talented artists Uganda has had including Maurice Kirya, Vampino Kirya, and Sabba Sabba.

She succumbed to cancer on 9th August 2015 and for the first time since then, Maurice Kirya caught himself deeply listening to her favorite song.

Through Twitter, the King Of Mwooyo noted that she was a big fan of his music but his 2009 song ‘Wooye’ was her favorite.

He remembers her listening to it on her deathbed and how she always used it as her ringtone.

“It’s the first time since 2015 that I’ve deliberately deeply listened to my song. “WOOYE” it’s been one of those songs that I only perform but not listen to,” Kirya partly wrote.

“It was my mom’s phone ringtone and one of the last songs she listened to on her death bed. I miss my biggest fan,” he adds.

It’s the first time since 2015 that I’ve deliberately deeply listened to my song “WOOYE” it’s been one of those songs that I only perform but not listen to, it was my mom’s phone ringtone and one of the last songs she listened to on her death bed. I miss my biggest fan. 🕊️ 💗 — Maurice Kirya (@mauricekirya) March 24, 2023

May her soul rest in peace!

Like this: Like Loading...