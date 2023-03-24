Following the comments Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi made on homosexuality, local comedian and TikToker Sammie Manini wants his father to “discipline” him.

On Thursday, in the wake of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 being passed by the Ugandan Parliament, Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala aired his opinion on the developments.

Through his Instagram stories, the 2021 Presidential candidate’s firstborn son seemed to note that the government has its priorities misplaced as they fight homosexuality instead of fixing the country’s infrastructure.

“Nobody cares what the homosexuals are doing, fix the roads, fix the hospitals, fix the schools for God’s sake,” Kampala wrote in reply to Rwandan writer, entrepreneur, speaker, and feminist Judicaelle Irakoze’s Instagram post.

Sammie Manini

Kampala’s opinion has since faced praise and criticism from different people, especially on social media. Among them is TikToker Sammie Manini, real name Samuel Abaho.

Through Twitter, Manini who enjoyed online popularity in 2021 after a viral video of him playing with different wild animal names at Lake Mburo National Park in Uganda, said that Kampala needs to be disciplined for his statement.

Sammie Manini describes Solomon Kampala’s opinion as “nonsense” and wants his father to swing into action to stop the 17-year-old.

“Bobi Wine should discipline his son to stop this Nonsense highlighted in the first line,” Manini tweeted before facing criticism from netizens.

Like this: Like Loading...