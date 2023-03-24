Tom ‘The MITH’ Mayanja has released a new EP titled ‘Systeemu’ on which he yet again proves his lyricism and features a couple of new talents.

After releasing, ‘THE UGANDAN’, arguably one of the best Ugandan Hip-hop albums we have heard in a long time, The MITH is back to deliver more music.

At this point, it’s easy to say that not many Ugandan Hip-hop artists match his lyricism but the one thing he has gradually improved on is his ability to match that lyricism with catchy and memorable songs.

He is still as Lyrical as we expect him to be but now wraps his strength nicely in melodies and production.

On his latest EP, ‘SYSTEEMU’, The MITH delivers a stellar project, with standout songs like “Conversations” – which sees him sharing the thoughts he has for someone he lost, to “Good Vibes” on which he features a powerful vocal performance and chorus from Akeine.

Other standout songs are “Gwe Asiinga” which features THE Mith singing a chorus written by his younger brother, and podcaster, Mark Mayanja. And “Taano Wange” which is a marriage between Amapiano, our local Kidandali, and Hip-hop – an interesting mix.

The EP also includes some incredible producers; Mio Made It from ICON Studios, who recorded the majority of the ep with The MITH, Simon Elly, Koz-N-Effekt, Dj Chapat, Dagg Mizzo and Mr. Mugabi and Brice Ogweng from Muddy Boots.

The ‘SYSTEEMU’ EP was mixed and mastered at Talent Africa Studios by Hip-hop producer of the year, Samurae.

The MITH says this is a piece meant to hold us together for an “even bigger monster”, and if these six songs are anything to go by, we are in for a fun ride.

The EP is available on all major music streaming platforms.

