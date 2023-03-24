Blacq Avay Records singer Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, is back to quench the thirst of his fans with his first release of 2023 titled ‘Bulamu’.

Zulitums’ fans have for long yearned to listen to new music from their star and he has on several occasions promised to drop his new projects.

Zulitums’ last music release came on 29th April 2022 when he dropped the visuals of ‘Personal‘, a project that went on to dominate the airwaves.

Almost a year later, he is back with his first release of 2023 dubbed ‘Bulamu’ which translates as “Life”.

In Bulamu, Zulitums asks God for the gift of life. For him, when there’s life, his dream of a great and prosperous future with his lover becomes possible.

It is a feel-good record with positive affirmations considered an Ode to the old customs of speaking words into existence.

Written by Zulitums himself, the new song can be dedicated to the love of your life. It was produced by Nessim and Producer Crouch.

Take a listen below:

Like this: Like Loading...