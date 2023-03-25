Soon and very soon, Kenyan socialite, singer, and businesswoman Esther Akoth Kokeyo a.k.a Akothee is beaming with joy as she prepares to walk down the aisle in a few weeks’ time.

The Sweet Love singer shared the update concerning her wedding preparations via her Instagram stories where she announced the date and venue where they plan to hold their marriage event with her fiancé Omosh.

Akothee and her fiancé, Schweizer, ‘Omosh’, have been dating for some good time now and based on her IG stories the pair will tie the knot on April 10th, 2023.

Akothee dropped the update on Friday as she shared videos of the venue for her upcoming wedding. Going by the video captions, the venue which was chosen by her hubby Omosh is near a water body.

Inspection on my wedding venue, my husband asked for a water body. I can’t wait. 10th April it is. Akothee

The revelation comes through after a few months since Omosh visited Akothee’s parents’ home in Kisumu on January 25th for dowry negotiations.

The couple has been expressing their love for each other on social media, with Akothee promising to love her husband forever. They got together a few months after Akothee broke up with Nelly Oaks in June 2022.

Akothee apparently traveled to Paris where her husband is based for purposes of buying her wedding gown and other accessories.

We wish the couple all the best in their coming marital ceremonies!

