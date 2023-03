The first edition of the iKon Awards 2023 is set to go down tonight at Kampala Serena Hotel in a red-carpet event.

The awards themed “Dreaming With The Stars” will be looking forward to recognizing and celebrating game changers in the Ugandan Film and Television scene.

With everything set, we take a look at the full list of nominees for the iKon awards 2023.

Best Student Film

PIUS

MY DEGREE

MILK OF HUMAN KINDNESS

Short Film

ENYAMA

SIXTEEN ROUNDS

ENGAITO

THE HEARTBEAT

Best Animation film

A THOUSAND FATE

NO WAY OUT

TTULA

BREAKOUT

Documentary film

PIUS

LITTLE FAITH

EBYA BALOGO

Visual Effects

THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

KAFA COH

TEMBELE

MY HUSBAND’S WIFE

Ikon Fellow of The Year

Hawah Joan Nakanjako

Ukasha Ssenyonjo

Matilda Kavuma

Doreen Mirembe

Eunice Acan

Joseph Innocent Ediegum

Kate Nafuna

Emma Uchwo.

Best Sound

BEDROOM CHAINS

KAFA COH

TEMBELE

THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

Best Editor

ANDREW ODERA – KAFA COH

KYOBE SSEBOWA – BEDROOM CHAINS

LOUKMAN ALI – THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

PAUL KIMERA $ BASHAN MUKWAYA – TEMBELE

Best Production Designer

TEMBELE

BEDROOM CHAINS

KAFA COH

PIECES OF ME

Best Makeup and Special Effects

THE TEST

KAFA COH

TEMBELE

BEDROOM CHAINS

Best Costume Designer

COSTUME PARLOR – BEDROOM CHAINS

NADIA GISELLA – THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

RACHAEL NAKITO $ JOSEPHINE LULE – THE TEST

WHITNEY G. NAJUUKO – KAFA COH

Best Actor in A Tv Series

ALLAN KUTOS KATONGOLE in SANYU

PRYNCE JOEL OKUYO ATIKU in WHAT IF

Q-KAMBER FREDEL in GAMYUUSE

SIMON BASE KALEMA in PRESTIGE

Best Actress in A Tv Series

ELEANOR NABWISO in SANYU

JOAN AGABA in WHAT IF

SALLY ELIZABETH BWAMIMPEKE in PRESTIGE

STELLA NANTE in THE HONORABLEZ

Best Tv Series

PRESTIGE

THE HONORABLE

SANYU

WHAT IF

Best Supporting Actor

COSMOS SSERUBOGO in TEMBELE

DANIEL PAPA MUSHIKANA in FOOTWINE

KALU EGBUI IKEAGWU in KAFA COH

MICHAEL WAWUYO SR. in THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

Best Supporting Actress

MARIAM NDAGIRE in KAFA COH

SARAFINA MUHAWENIMANA in PIECES OF ME

REHEMA NANFUKA in KAFA COH

TANIA SHAKIRAH KANKINDI in MY HUSBANDS WIFE

Best Cinematography

BENSON KAMAU MUNGAI – BEDROOM CHAINS

IZAEK EKUKA – TEMBELE

MUSTAQUE ABDALLAH – KAFA COH

NAIZI NASSER – THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

Best Lead Actor

JOHN MARY SSEKIMPI in MY HUSBAND’S WIFE

MICHAEL WAWUYO JR. in THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

MICHAEL WAWUYO SR. in KAFA COH

PATRIQ NKAKALUKANYI in TEMBELE

Best Lead Actress

NISHA KALEMA in BEDROOM CHAINS

RHONA NINSIIMA in TEMBELE

TRACY KABABIITO in MUKISA

WINNIE NAFULA in MY HUSBAND’S WIFE

Best Screenplay

BEDROOM CHAINS

MY HUSBAND’S WIFE

TEMBELE

THE WAVE

Best Director

GILBERT LUKALIYA AND DOREEN MIREMBE – KAFA COH

HASSAN MAGEYE – BEDROOM CHAINS

LOUKMAN ALI – THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER

MORRIS MUGISHA – TEMBELE

Feature Film

BEDROOM CHAINS

KAFA COH

MY HUSBAND’S WIFE

TEMBELE

23. iKon Rising Star

COSMOS SSERUBOGO

TUYI MARISERENA

KADDU SADAT

