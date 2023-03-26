Last month, singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin expressed his interest in re-doing Bobi Wine’s ‘Bikwase Kyagulanyi’ song noting that he loves the message in the jam.

Alien Skin’s opening up about re-doing a Bobi Wine song was during a radio interview with fellow artists as each was asked to reveal the songs they would love to re-do.

Being one of the most trending artists currently, thanks to his controversy and the way he responds to questions, Alien Skin is accused of following and mimicking Bobi’s old ways of acting as a “bad man”.

During a studio session with Young Mulo, Alien Skin disclosed that he is ready to become the next Bobi Wine if that is how God designed his path.

He says Bobi Wine did not commit any offense to be who he is and would also love to be inspirational in life just exactly like how the Firebase crew has inspired many youths to become respectable and important individuals in the country.

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...