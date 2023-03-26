In January, singer Sadat Mukiibi a.k.a Kalifah AgaNaga dared A Pass to a musical battle in an effort to prove who is better.

A Pass, legally known as Alexander Bagonza, declined AgaNaga’s request for a battle as he insisted that it is not necessary since the latter thinks he is better than him.

The Bad Character Records boss asked for a battle during a TV interview as he bragged that he is the ‘Jose Chameleone’ of artists who rose to fame from 2012 to date.

He compared them to the times when Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool ruled the music business.

Like how he turned down the request in a tweet, A Pass yet again scolded AgaNaga in an interview by stating that the battle he wants is for masturbation (Kasabuni) and that he won’t take part.

Eyo battle ya kasabuni agende akikole yeka kati ngende bandabe nga ndi ku battle ne Kalifa AgaNaga. Guys let’s get serious. A Pass

A Pass further bragged that he only accepts battles with international artists including rappers like Jay-Z, Drake, and 50 Cent.

He said that those are the individuals with quality music and who can understand his music, unlike AgaNaga who will get confused.

I only need to battle artists like Jay-Z, Drake, and 50 Cent because those are the guys with quality music. I can stand on stage with them and speak about things that they could get scared of. Now if I battle with Kalifah what will he understand from things he doesn’t know? A Pass

