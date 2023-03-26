Uganda-based Tanzanian singer Mumbuyi Henry Maombi Malick bin Sayid alias Malickhiizo has revealed that he will be dropping his first album dubbed ‘Pure & Black’ on 7th April 2023.

2023 thus far has been a year of many firsts and lots of musical success has already been achieved by a couple of top stars in the industry.

Many artists have been in the studio working on new songs and we have already seen some of them release EPs and singles, the most recent one being The Mith’s ‘Systeemu‘.

Malickhiizo has now added his name to the ever-growing list of artists set to release music albums very soon.

Malickhiizo is an international performing recording artist who enjoys doing his music mostly the Afro-beat, Bongo Flava, and Rhumba genres.

Malickhiizo aims to be one of the certified East African music exports across the globe and he is slowly but surely gaining a following across the world with a couple of songs released so far.

Malickhiizo started his professional music in mid-2019. He grew up in Dar es Salaam (Temeke) where he was raised.

He was previously named Maombi Malick bin Sayid and he was named Mumbuyi Henry when he moved to Uganda. This year, he is among the artists to watch out for in the East African music scene.

Like this: Like Loading...