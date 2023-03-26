From 25 categories, the iKon Awards 2023 awarded outstanding acts in local film and television at a ceremony attended by several legendary entertainers on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Saturday saw the beginning of a new revolution in Film and Television awards as the inaugural iKon Film and Television Awards took place at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Hosted by Uncle Mo and Anitah Fabiola, the awards kicked off on Saturday evening with a glamorous red carpet session as different personalities showed off their fashion in a ‘Black Tie’ experience.

Dubbed ‘Dreaming With The Stars’, the iKon Awards pooled celebrities in film, production, music, fashion, and media industries dressed up for the occasion and it was quite organized to give the very first edition of the iKon Awards a good showcase.

Uganda actors at iKon Awards 2023 (Photo by Don Mugabi)

100% Ugandan!

Save for the presence of Nollywood superstar Ramsey Nouah, everything at Seran Hotel had a Ugandanness to it. From the award plaque design to the entire aura, everything screamed The Pearl of Africa.

Designed by a Ugandan-based creative house, Addmaya, the accolade takes the form of a locally crafted basked called a ‘Kibo’, a respected ornament in Ugandan culture. With the sun at its center, the accolade symbolizes the harvest of an outstanding level of greatness.

Throughout the awards, I did not hear any foreign song being played. Strictly Ugandan songs were played during breaks and while the winners their awards. This is the first time I am witnessing such.

The Hosts: Uncle Mo, Anita Fabiola were elegant (Photo by Don Mugabi)

Luganda was used often by those picked to present the awards and it attracted applause from the crowd. During Ramsey Nouah’s speech, he noted how he had noticed the pride the crowd had in the local language and in the country.

“Mbalamusiza, mugambya mutya, ki ekiliwo?” is how Ramsey Nouah chose to start his speech after being rewarded with a recognition for his contribution and support of film development in Uganda and the rest of Africa.

“Oh my God, I would like you I wanna thank Ugandans for all the love and support so far. It’s been immense. It felt so good, right now I don’t know if I should go back to Nigeria,” he added.

The Glamour: ‘Dreaming With The Stars’

The iKon Awards were an invite-only event and a Black-tie affair. Well, the invited guests got the memo because in whichever direction you looked, your eyes were left in amazement.

Never in my life, have I been in a place with so many film stars as I was last night. I dreamt with the stars, indeed.

Cindy Sanyu and her husband Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku take a selfie on the red carpet (Photo by Don Mugabi)

Performances from Irene Ntale, the Bento Boys Africa, Joseph Sax, The Wake, Angel Kabera, and Rickman Manrick also made it such a memorable night of icons.

Congratulations to the winners and we hope to see more of the same, or even better at next year’s editions of the iKon Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...