We look at the full list of winners from the different categories in the inaugural iKon awards that took place at Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday 25th March 2023.

A funfilled awards ceremony attended by the elite in the film, music, fashion, television, and media industries was crowned with a couple of unforgettable memories.

One that caught our attention surely was when Prof. J.W Katende was given the Lifetime Achievement award for his enormous contribution to the Ugandan film industry.

Doreen Mirembe receives the award for Best Film ‘Kafa Coh’ at the iKon Awards 2023 (Photo by Don Mugabi)

In attendance were the likes of Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, Miss Uganda 2023 Hannah Karema, Eddy Kenzo, and Abryanz, among many other stars.

From over 24 categories, the iKon Awards 2023 awarded outstanding acts in local film and television at a ceremony attended by several legendary entertainers on Saturday. Here are the winners:

Best Student Film – Pius (Brian Mukisa) Best Documentary – Pius (Brian Mukisa) Best Director of cinematography – Naizi Nasser (The Girl in the yellow jumper) The Best Visual Effects – The Girl In The Yellow Jumper (Loukman Ali) Best Actor in a supporting role – Cosmos Sserubogo (Tembele) Best TV series – Prestige (Nathan Magoola) Best Director – Kafa Coh (Mirembe Doreen and Gilbert Lukaliya) Best Film – Kafa Coh (Doreen Mirembe) Best Actor in a Leading Role – Michael Wawuyo Jr (The Girl in the Yellow Jumper) Best Actress in a leading role – Nisha Kalema (Bedroom chains) Best Screenplay – My Husband’s Wife (Written by Mariam Ndagire) Best actress in a supporting role – Rehema Nanfuka (Kafa Coh) Best Actress in TV series – Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke (Prestige) Best Actor in TV series – Allan Kutos Latongole (Sanyu) Best Editor – Loukman Ali (The girl in the yellow jumper) Best Costume Designer – Bedroom Chains (Irene Sseremba) Best Production Design – Rhonnie Nkalubo & Robina Nansubuga (Kafa Coh) Ikon Fellow of the Year – Doreen Mirembe (Mama Wange) Lifetime Achievement Award – John Winston Katende Best Ikon Rising Star – Tuyi Mariserena Best Emerging Film – Foot Wine Best Animation Film – No Way Out (Mulima Ashraf) Best Short Film – Sixteen Rounds by (Loukman Ali) Best Sound – The Girl in the Yellow Jumper (Quad A) Best Makeup and Special Effects – Shakirah Kibirige (Kafa Coh)

Congratulations to all the winners!

