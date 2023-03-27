In a rather hilarious video, Bobi Wine seems to take a swipe at his olf friend-cum-foe Bebe Cool, real name Moses Ssali, for failing to fast during the Ramadan period.

A couple of times, when Bebe Cool has been asked if he fasts during the Ramadan period, he has responded negatively.

The Gagamel singer says he cannot fast because he has a health complication that each time he tries to fast, he develops a severe fever.

“Since I was young, each time I’ve tried to fast, I’ve failed. I cannot go over 5 hours without eating or I could develop a severe fever,” Bebe told MC Ibrah during an interview .

The video of Bebe Cool explaining why he does not fast has been trending since Muslims started the Ramadan period last week.

While speaking to the media, Bobi Wine who was wishing Muslims a holy Ramadan period decided to take a swipe at his nemesis.

In a joking way, Bobi noted how there is a comrade of his that cannot fast for a full day.

“Like one of our brothers, we may not be able to fast the whole day. When it reaches 2 pm, we develop fever,” he said with a grin on his face sending journalists into laughter.

