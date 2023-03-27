Singer Ruth Kuganja is one of the promising new entrants into the Ugandan music industry with high hopes of delivering at the highest level.

Signed under Shonga Music Label, Kuganja is expected to shine in the music business just like her elder sister Chosen Becky since she got a good soft voice and melody.

She has so far received a warm welcome from a section of her fans, both from her hometown in Masaka and within Kampala after releasing two good songs titled Tuli Bubi and Byakyejo.

Both her songs are love songs with a strong and inspiring message to work hard to better lives.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ruth Kuganja was asked whether she is in love which she denied saying she has not yet thought about taking that route.

It has often been alleged that Kuganja is a mother of one based on her TikTok account where she usually flaunts her claimed daughter but she denies it.

When asked what she wants to achieve in music when she becomes famous, she said she wants to buy a car for her mother before she grows old so that she can also swag while cruising her own car.

