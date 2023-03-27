Last week, Vanessa Kirabo Atuhaire’s allegations against singer Bruno K over child neglect caught everyone by surprise and left netizens divided in opinion.

Sammie Manini’s past life was also exposed on Twitter after he attacked Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi after the latter’s comments on the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023.

On Saturday, Hollywood Filmmaker Ramsey Nouah was left amazed by what he witnessed at the inaugural iKon Film and Television Awards 2023 that happened at Serena Hotel.

Sammie Manini

We captured all the pomp, the glamour, and the fun from the awards and in this piece, get to look at the other stories that were read the most by our readers:

Nobody cares! – Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala on new Anti-Homosexuality Bill

Sammie Manini wants Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala to be ‘disciplined’ over his comments on homosexuality

Hannah Karema Tumukunde Crowned Miss Uganda 2023

Divergent Opinions As Bobi Wine Drops New Song ‘Nalumansi’ (AUDIO)

Who won what at the iKon Awards 2023? (Full List Of Winners)

Bruno K’s baby mama Vanessa not ready for DNA tests

Bobi Wine’s lookalike recounts being imprisoned for six months for no reason

Full List of iKon Awards Nominees 2023

Spice Diana Gifts Chameleone With a German Shepherd Puppy

Ibrah K Mukasa arrested over alleged defamation

We wish you a lovely new week!

Like this: Like Loading...