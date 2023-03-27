2023 is already a dream year for Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka following his hit single ‘Nana’ which is topping the charts across different online music streaming platforms.

A few years into the industry, Joshua Baraka has been churning out good music but most Ugandans had not yet paid him attention and the few who had, were always hopeful that one time he would be a great star because of his unique sound and touch.

Barely five years down the road, he is here giving fellow artists a run for their money thanks to his unique approach to music.

Without a doubt, Baraka is enjoying the fruits of his silent hard work. With Ugandan music promoters falling in love with music, he is getting bookings to perform at different events around town.

Many of you out there, especially the ladies would love to know about Joshua’s relationship status since they easily fall for stars and celebrities.

The good news is he is still single and searching thus giving many young stunning ladies a chance to flaunt (kwetega) their curvy bodies for him to choose who he goes with at the end of the day.

