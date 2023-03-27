Ugandan singer Bruno K is set to release a new song amid intensified accusations of child neglect from his ex-lover Vanessa Kirabo Atuhaire.

For the biggest part of last week, Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K has been in the gossip columns after Vanessa Kirabo ran to the media for help in a child neglect saga.

Kirabo said that she started dating Bruno K in 2018 and she gave birth to her son but the singer has always denied it’s his son on top of not supporting them financially.

She further noted that she is not ready to carry out DNA tests because she is very certain that the singer is the father to her son.

The saga that had netizens airing divergent opinions seems not to have fazed Bruno K a single bit as he has returned from his short social media break with a teaser of his new visuals.

His fans have urged him to keep moving and blessing them with new music regardless of the criticism he is currently facing in his private life matters.

Bruno K’s new song will be dropping soon.

