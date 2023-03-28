Released early on Tuesday morning, Bebe Cool’s new song ‘Byowaba’ advocates for the pain men go through in relationships and heartbreaks.

Severally, you have listened to songs sung by men which advocate for female rights and blame men for putting them through so much pain in relationships.

Gagamel singer Bebe Cool has decided to switch the narrative and in ‘Byowaba’, he defends and expresses how men also have feelings that need to be taken seriously.

The song produced by Ronie is a smooth flow, typical of those sweet love songs Bebe has done in the past in a more composed tone.

Bebe sings about how men also go through heartbreaks that damage them but they rarely speak up because of how society has shaped them.

He advises women to love their men because they also have admirers who yearn for them and yet they have to persevere through such temptations just to stick with the ones they love.

The song comes just a few days after Bebe Colol’s nemesis Bobi Wine released his song Nalumansi and netizens believe the latest release is out to counter the Firebase singer’s song.

Take a listen to ‘Byowaba’ below:

