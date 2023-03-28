Kings Love Entertainment singer Mansoor Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha has dropped his first project of 2023 dubbed ‘Money’.

For a bigger part of 2022, King Saha’s song ‘Zakayo’ ruled the airwaves and was a major banger at the night hangouts around the country.

The nature of the song, the message in the lyrics, and the controversy that surrounded it provoked other artistes to make other version which also received considerably good airplay.

He is now back with yet another sweet song dubbed ‘Money’.

Produced by Nessim, the ‘Money’ audio was released in November 2022. It has been enjoying rotation on radio stations and now has visuals added to it.

He showers his lover with all the beautiful compliments and affirms that she deserves to enjoy his money. He also reassures how she needs, loves, and wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

It is a typical King Saha song sang entirely in Luganda with sweet melody and deep lyrics. The visuals were directed by KD on Lens.

Check it out below:

Like this: Like Loading...